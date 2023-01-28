MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

Hindenburg report: MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group

The US short-seller said on Wednesday it held short positions in the Indian conglomerate, accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 28 2023, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 12:28 ist
Gautam Adani. Credit: PTI Photo

Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it is seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and is aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The US short-seller said on Wednesday it held short positions in the Indian conglomerate, accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt, leading to a massive sell-off of India-listed shares of the conglomerate's companies.

Also Read: Hindenburg vs Adani: The short seller taking on Asia's richest person

"MSCI is closely monitoring publicly available information regarding the situation and the factors that may impact the eligibility of those relevant securities for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes," it said in a statement. 

Gautam Adani
Business News
Adani Group
Adani
Morgan Stanley

