MSME stimulus hit by lack of government data

India may have announced one of the world’s largest fiscal stimulus for its people and small businesses to survive through Covid-19, but a closer look at who may be availing the benefits reveals that the fiscal intervention is based on inadequate government data.

The government is still working with an MSME data provided to it through the Economic Census of 2013. Taking that data as a vital input, the National Sample Survey revised the number of unincorporated, non-agricultural MSMEs in India at 6.34 crore in 2016.

This means no data is available on their turnover, people employed, wages paid or the location of their business since they are not registered.

Worse, since 2017, even these MSME numbers have not been revised, implying India did not add any new entrepreneur or street vendor in these three years. The picture is not going to be any different in 2020 as well because no new survey is underway.

Experts DH spoke to cast doubt even on the efficacy of providing Rs 10,000 easy loan to street vendors, saying the Centre’s estimate of 50 lakh such vendors is far from correct, and it is not feasible to count how many of them are earning their livelihood.

In 2015, the government started providing an unique ID number to MSMEs named Udyog Aadhar Numbers or UAN. Total number of MSMEs which have been assigned UAN by now is 92.63 lakh.

Former Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg, who had been closely involved in budget allocation to various ministries, told DH that the UAN scheme, too, is “fundamentally flawed”.

“It essentially assigns an enterprise number to an individual, not to a business,” he said. “It also covers only about 12% of the estimated MSMEs in the country. Finally, it does not have any details of business operations of MSMEs.”

In these circumstances, the question rises: who benefits from the government’s loan schemes to SMEs?

According to Garg, only a miniscule 45 lakh MSMEs — which are the part of the financial system or which avail loan from banks or NBFCs — and a little above 1.1 crore units under the GST network can actually be the beneficiaries.

Another government official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the biggest handicap with the government is the unavailability of real-time data related to MSMEs.