MSMEs request aid from Centre to revive the sector

MSMEs request aid from Centre to revive the sector

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Aug 14 2020, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 19:19 ist

The joint council of MSME Associations here on Friday appealed to the Centre to take steps to remove the fear of uncertainty among the business community as consumption is not happening due to Covid-19 since industries are working at 50 per cent capacity at the moment. In a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the associations wanted the government to operate pubic transport like Rail, Road and Air in a normal way and introduce special trains to bring back the migrant workers.

The council requested the Centre to introduce immediate steps to support MSME sector for their early revival as this has come after an already slow economy, wherein many invested heavily and leveraged completely and now the lockdown due to the effect of Covid-19, has hit the MSMEs badly.

The steps required to revive the MSMEs include extension of moratorium period for interest payment, all existing loans up to March 31 next and considering revisiting the GST to increase consumption, it said.

The signatories to the representation include the local heads of 10 major associations like Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, CII and Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MSME
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Nirmala Sitharaman
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 