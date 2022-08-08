Mukesh Ambani draws 'nil' salary for second year in row

Mukesh Ambani draws 'nil' salary for second year in row

In both these years, Ambani did not avail of any allowances, perquisites, retiral benefits, commission or stock options from Reliance for his role

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2022, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 11:55 ist
Mukesh Ambani. Reuters File Photo

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani for the second year in a row drew no salary from his flagship firm Reliance Industries in the last fiscal year as he voluntarily gave up remuneration in light of the pandemic hitting the business and economy.

In its latest annual report, Reliance said Ambani's remuneration for the financial year 2020-21 was "nil".

In June 2020, Mukesh D Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, voluntarily decided to forego his salary for the year 2020-21, in light of the Covid-19 outbreak in India, which exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation.

He continued to forgo his salary in 2021-22 as well.

In both these years, Ambani did not avail of any allowances, perquisites, retiral benefits, commission or stock options from Reliance for his role as the Chairman and Managing Director.

Prior to that, the Chairman and Managing Director had his salary capped at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09 in order to set a personal example of moderation in managerial compensation levels.

Also Read | Ambani vs Adani race intensifies after telco battle

The Rs 15 crore salary in 2019-20 was the same as in the previous 11 years.

Ambani has kept salary, perquisites, allowances and commission together at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09, forgoing over Rs 24 crore per annum.

"In light of the Covid-19 outbreak in India, which has exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation, Mukesh D Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director, has voluntarily decided to forego his salary," the company had said in June 2020.

The remuneration of his cousins Nikhil and Hital Meswani remained unchanged at Rs 24 crore but this time it included a Rs 17.28 crore commission.

Executive Directors PMS Prasad and Pawan Kumar Kapil saw their remuneration fall marginally.

While Prasad drew Rs 11.89 crore in 2021-22, down from Rs 11.99 crore in 2020-21, Kapil got Rs 4.22 crore, lower than Rs 4.24 crore in the previous year.

The payment of Prasad and Kapil included "performance-linked incentives for FY 2020-21 paid in FY 2021-22," the annual report said.

Ambani's wife Nita, a non-executive director on the company's board, earned Rs 5 lakh as a sitting fee and another Rs 2 crore commission for the year. She had in the previous year received Rs 8 lakh sitting fee and another Rs 1.65 crore commission.

Apart from Ambani, the RIL board has the Meswani brothers, Prasad and Kapil as wholetime directors.

Besides Nita Ambani, other non-executive directors include Dipak C Jain, Raghunath A Mashelkar, Adil Zainulbhai, Raminder Singh Gujral, Shumeet Banerji, former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya and former CVC KV Chowdary.

While all independent directors got a Rs 2 crore commission, Yasir O Al-Rumayyan, Managing Director and a Board Member of PIF - the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, got Rs 1.40 crore. He was appointed to the board with effect from July 19, 2021.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industry
Business News

What's Brewing

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

 