Musk says recession could last until 2024

Just guessing, but probably until spring of '24, Musk said on Twitter

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 21 2022, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 11:22 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday he thinks a recession will last until spring of 2024 after earlier raising concerns on demand in China and Europe.

"Just guessing, but probably until spring of '24," Musk said on Twitter when a user asked him how long the recession would last.

Shares of Tesla slid on Thursday, a day after Musk said it was a "little harder" for the electric-vehicle maker to garner demand in the face of a weakening global economy. 

