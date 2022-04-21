Musk secures $46.5 bn financing commitment for Twitter

Musk secures $46.5 bn financing commitment for Twitter, explores tender offer

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, which prompted Twitter to adopt a 'poison pill' to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 21 2022, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 19:50 ist

Elon Musk has secured a $46.5 billion financing commitment to acquire Twitter Inc and is considering starting a tender offer for its outstanding shares, a filing with US regulators showed on Thursday.

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, which prompted Twitter to adopt a 'poison pill' to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform.

Elon Musk
Twitter
United States
Business News

