Musk secures $46.5 bn financing commitment for Twitter, explores tender offer

Elon Musk has secured a $46.5 billion financing commitment to acquire Twitter Inc and is considering starting a tender offer for its outstanding shares, a filing with US regulators showed on Thursday.
Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, which prompted Twitter to adopt a 'poison pill' to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform.
