Musk's Twitter buyout faces antitrust review: Report

Musk's $44 bn buyout of Twitter faces FTC antitrust review: Report

Antitrust experts have said there is little likelihood the agency will find any evidence that Musk's purchase of Twitter is illegal under antitrust law

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 06 2022, 02:51 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 02:51 ist
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reviewing Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the deal.

The FTC declined comment, while Musk could not be reached for comment.

The agency will decide in the next month whether it will do an in-depth antitrust probe of the proposed transaction, the person told Bloomberg. Such a probe would delay the deal's closing by months.

Also Read | Elon Musk to lead Twitter temporarily after $44 bn takeover

Antitrust experts have said there is little likelihood the agency will find any evidence that Musk's purchase of Twitter is illegal under antitrust law.

The FTC is already investigating Musk's initial purchase of a 9% stake in Twitter, probing whether he complied with an antitrust reporting requirement when he acquired the shares in early April.

The deal has the support of Republicans, who hope conservatives banned from the site will be allowed to return.

While Musk has tweeted about free speech, when he discusses plans for Twitter he focuses more on helping revenues by getting more people to use it or cutting such expenses as executive pay. He has said nothing publicly about allowing banned former users to return.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Elon Musk
Anti-trust
Probe
Business News
Technology News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

Andhra shocker: Family carries boy's body on bike

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

 