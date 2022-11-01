Musk's lenders prepare to hold $12.7 billion Twitter debt on books until early 2023: Report

Musk's lenders to hold Twitter debt till early 2023

Led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, the lenders group have conceded they will be stuck holding the debt on their books for months

Twitter logo seen on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Credit: AFP Photo

Banks that lent $12.7 billion to Elon Musk for his $44 billion Twitter takeover will hold the debt until early next year as they wait for the billionaire to unveil a clearer business plan they can market to investors, the Financial Times reported.

The group of lenders, led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, have conceded they will be stuck holding the debt on their books for months or even longer and will probably end up incurring huge losses on the financing package, according to the report published Tuesday, citing sources.

Also Read | Elon Musk's banks may have a way to cut losses for Twitter deal gone awry

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Barclays declined to comment.

