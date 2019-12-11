Muthoot Finance management keeps off from talks

Management of leading gold finance firm Muthoot Finance kept off from a talk convened by Kerala government labour officials with a section of employees who have decided to resume strike protesting against termination of employees and shutting branches.
The Labour department sources said that only representatives of employees turned up for the talks and hence the talks did not take place.
As many as 167 employees were facing termination threat and 40 odd branches being shut, the employees alleged.
