Mylab ropes in Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador

Mylab ropes in Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador

The partnership aims at creating awareness about the company's instruments and kits

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2021, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 15:54 ist
Kumar will play a vital role in educating people about the use, said the company. Credit: AFP File Photo

Biotechnology firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador.

The Pune-based firm, which has a presence across many verticals like diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, veterinary medicine, had recently launched the country's first Covid-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.

The partnership aims at creating awareness about the company's instruments and kits for laboratories and individuals, including CoviSelf, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement.

Kumar will play a vital role in educating people about the use, safety, and efficacy of products, thus making people well equipped to fight against Covid, it added.

"Through this association, I am hoping to support their goals of solving difficult problems in healthcare and empowering every citizen to lead a healthier life. I look forward to a long and fulfilling association with the brand," the actor noted.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Akshay Kumar
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 