Myntra gets bebe's master distribution rights in India

Myntra gets master distribution rights for American fashion brand 'bebe' in India

Myntra will assist bebe with wholesale distribution through a network of independent third-party franchise partners and distributors

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 22:43 ist
Credit: DH Pool

Flipkart group firm Myntra Jabong has been granted the master distribution and management rights for US-based women's fashion brand 'bebe', according to a statement.

As part of the licensing agreement, Myntra will assist bebe with wholesale distribution through a network of independent third-party franchise partners and distributors.

The San Francisco-based fashion marquee brand will cater to the mass premium segment and is set to offer an extensive range of apparel across categories for women in India, particularly targeting the urban and fashion forward cohort, spread across the country's metros and tier 1 cities.

"This association will eventually help bebe to establish a customer base in India," said Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief - House of Brands, Flipkart Group.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Myntra
Fashion industry

What's Brewing

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

 