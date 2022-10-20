Nadar beats Premji to become 'India's most generous'

EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 released on Thursday bestowed Shiv Nadar of HCl Technologies with 'India's most generous' title for having donated Rs 1,161 crore annually, amounting to Rs 3 crore per day.

Wipro's Azim Premji who topped the list in 2021 has slipped to the second spot this year with an annual donation of Rs 484 crore. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family retained the third position with philanthropic contributions worth Rs 411 crore.

India's richest man, Gautam Adani came seventh with a contribution of Rs 190 crore.

Zerodha co-founders Nitin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath increased their contributions by 300 per cent to Rs 100 crore, making the billionaire brothers the ninth-largest individual givers in India.

"We're seeing the younger generation give much ahead of time and it is something we need to take heart in," said Nagma Mulla, chief executive of EdelGive Foundation, during an interaction with members of the press.

A total of 15 individuals made an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore, 20 donated over Rs 50 crore and 43 over Rs 20 crore.

Education continued to remain the most favoured cause with 75 philanthropists in the list cumulatively donating a total of Rs 1,233 crore in the category. Donations towards environment and sustainability increased by 46 per cent y-o-y to Rs 193 crore.

The list featured six women this year, with Rohini Nilekani once again emerging as the most generous woman philanthropist in India having donated Rs 120 crore annually.

The ninth edition of the list features individuals who have made a donation of Rs 5 crore or more, between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.