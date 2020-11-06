Nafed places orders for import of red onions

Agri-marketing cooperative Nafed has issued orders to importers for a supply of 15,000 tonnes of red onions to boost domestic supplies and rein in the rising prices of the bulb.

Learning from past experience, Nafed has specifically placed orders for a supply of red onions as against the yellow and pink onions that did not find favour with Indian customers last year.

“Yesterday (Thursday), Nafed received a good response in the tenders with offers to supply at Tuticorin and Mumbai. Nafed very swiftly has issued confirmation to successful bidders last evening itself so that timely releases are made in the market,” an official statement said.

Nafed has also asked importers to supply medium size onions which are preferred by Indian consumers instead of the bigger 80 mm size bulbs that are the norm in foreign markets.

Meanwhile, onion prices are showing a steady decline in wholesale and retail, Nafed said.

Arrivals from the old stock of Rabi (winter) season and new arrivals from Kharif (summer) from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and other states have arrested the rising trend of onion prices.

Nafed has also opened the farm gate purchase centers in Maharashtra and Rajasthan to move the stock to consumption centres.

As per trade data, retail onion prices continue to rule in the range of Rs 80-100 per kg in some parts of the country.