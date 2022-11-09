Nalco Q2 profit dips 83.2% to Rs 125.43 cr

Nalco Q2 profit dips 83.2% to Rs 125.43 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 747.80 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a regulatory filing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 16:05 ist

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday reported an 83.2 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 125.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on the back of higher expenses and lower income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 747.80 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 3,558.83 crore, over Rs 3,634.59 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated expenses of the company during the second quarter increased to Rs 3,312.95 crore, over Rs 2,618.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Nalco, a navratna CPSE, is one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminium-power complexes in the country. At present, the centre holds 51.28 per cent of paid up equity capital.

The company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pit-head alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in Koraput district of Odisha and aluminium smelter and captive power plant at Angul, in Odisha. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nalco
Business News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

 