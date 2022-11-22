Namakkal exporting eggs worth Rs 16.44 crore to Qatar as FIFA pushes demand higher

As FIFA fans have been flocking in huge numbers to Qatar to witness the grandeur of the World Cup, eggs from the Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu are also being exported in enormous quantities to the host nation. Due to the increase in demand and a cheaper price when compared with Turkish eggs, the number of Namakkal eggs exported has increased from 1.50 crore to 2.5 crore.

According to a report on The Hindu, there are approximately 1,100 poultry farms functioning in the Namakkal district, which produces an average of 5.5 crore to 6 crore eggs daily.

The rising demand has caused a rise in the price of the egg with one being priced at Rs 5.35, as of Monday, and is expected to reach Rs 6 very soon.

The Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers’ Association (TNPFA) president, K Singaraj told the publication that the production of eggs also increased in Namakkal district this year.

“Turkey is the main egg supplier to Qatar. However, the price of Turkey eggs has risen due to an increase in production costs. An egg box (consisting of 360 eggs) from Namakkal was exported to Qatar for $29 to $30. A box of eggs from Turkey, on the other hand, costs $36. So buying Namakkal eggs leads to a saving of $6. As the FIFA World Cup started in Qatar, the demand for eggs also increased there,” he added.

Based on rough calculations, one egg box from India would cost Qatar Rs 2,368 - Rs 2,449 approximately. Since the total number of eggs exported is 2.5 crore, the total cost of eggs exported to Qatar would be approximately Rs 16.44 crore ($29/egg box) or Rs 17 crore ($30/egg box).

($1 = 81.65 Indian Rupee)