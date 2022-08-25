NARCL offers to buy 5 distressed loan accounts: Report

NARCL offers to buy 5 distressed loan accounts including Future Retail: Report

The NARCL reportedly made the proposal in a letter to lenders last week

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 22:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India’s bad bank, National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), has offered to acquire five distressed loan accounts including Future Retail and GTL, according to a report by The Economic Times quoting sources. 

Engineering procurement and construction companies McNally Bharat Engineering and Consolidated Construction Co Ltd (CCCL); and Rainbow Papers are the other three companies on NARCL's list. 

The NARCL reportedly made the proposal in a letter to lenders last week. The asset reconstruction company will make a binding offer only after it receives written consent from the lenders, as per the report. 

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited is an asset reconstruction company set up by various banks last year to aggregate and consolidate stressed assets for resolution. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NARCL
Bad Bank
Business News
Future Retail

What's Brewing

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

 