NARCL offers to buy 5 distressed loan accounts including Future Retail: Report

India’s bad bank, National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), has offered to acquire five distressed loan accounts including Future Retail and GTL, according to a report by The Economic Times quoting sources.
Engineering procurement and construction companies McNally Bharat Engineering and Consolidated Construction Co Ltd (CCCL); and Rainbow Papers are the other three companies on NARCL's list.
The NARCL reportedly made the proposal in a letter to lenders last week. The asset reconstruction company will make a binding offer only after it receives written consent from the lenders, as per the report.
The National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited is an asset reconstruction company set up by various banks last year to aggregate and consolidate stressed assets for resolution.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy
Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs
Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts
Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh
Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'
John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look
In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history
Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes