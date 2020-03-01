The Narendra Modi-government is all set to give a major boost to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "We are giving a major boost to the sector," said Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Speaking at the first-ever Bunts Star Achievers Awards 2020 instituted by the Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI), Gadkari said that MSMEs account for 48 per cent of the exports and employs 11 crore persons.

"Environment and development must go together," he said, adding that holistic thinking is needed to ensure that infrastructure development is not delayed.

"Our approach, mindset and thinking need to change," he said.

Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda said that since the BJP-led NDA government came to power, the ease of doing business has improved to the World Bank global ranking of 63 from the earlier 134.