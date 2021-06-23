Nasdaq hits record high ahead of US business activity data

The Nasdaq hit a record high shortly after the open on Wednesday with investors razor-focussed on business activity data after Federal Reserve officials sought to calm fears of a sharp tapering of monetary stimulus.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 10.1 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 14263.381 at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.0 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33948.54, while the S&P 500 rose 2.8 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 4249.27.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest
Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight
Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics
Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up
NASA is sending detergent to space, for science
Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage
Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics