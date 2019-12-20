Natco launches cut-price anti-cancer drug: Report

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma has launched a cut-price version of an anti-cancer drug Ibrutinib, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The launch of Ibrutinib, under Natco's own brand name Ibrunat, is likely to bring down the cost of anti-cancer drugs. Ibrutinib is used to treat patients with leukaemia and similar other indications of cancer.

As per the report, the patent for the drug is will be held by Pharmacyclics for three to four more years in India, while the marketing right will be with Johnson & Johnson. In 2015,

Pharmacyclics was globally acquired by US giant AbbVie in a massive $21 billion deal.

The Natco drug will cost approximately Rs 38,000 per month as opposed to the Rs 4 lakh course of the innovator. A patient is expected to take four tablets each day.

