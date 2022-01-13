NCLAT issues notice to CCI, Future Coupons on Amazon plea

NCLAT notice to CCI, Future Coupons on Amazon plea

  • Jan 13 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 12:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday issued notices to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Future Coupons over Amazon's plea challenging the CCI order.

Ecommerce major Amazon challenged a recent order of fair trade regulator CCI that suspended an over two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons.

In December, the CCI had suspended its 2019 approval for Amazon's deal to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL), Future Retail Ltd's promoter, while slapping a penalty of Rs 202 crore on the ecommerce major.

More to follow...

 

