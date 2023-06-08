NCLT issues notice to Go First resolution professional on Delhivery plea, asks to file reply in two weeks

Insolvency tribunal NCLT on Thursday issued a notice to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of crisis-hit airlines Go First over a plea filed by supply chain company Delhivery.

In its plea, Delhivery had alleged Go First's insolvency process as a sham and said the airline took payments of Rs 57 lakh from Delhivery on May 2, the day it filed for insolvency.

The airline took payments despite knowing that it was filing for voluntary insolvency before NCLT, Delhivery said.

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed the IRP to file a reply within two weeks and listed the matter on July 24 for the next hearing.

Go First is presently going through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The NCLT on May 10 admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and appointed Abhilash Lal of Alvarez & Marsal as IRP of the airline.

Delhivery has requested the tribunal to allow it as an intervener in the company petition and its lawyers contended that the initiation of CIRP was "fraudulent and malicious".

Earlier this week, NCLT on Monday directed the IRP of Go First to file a reply within one week over the petitions filed by three lessors -- BOC Aviation (Ireland), Jackson Square Aviation Ireland and Engine Lease Finance BV -- seeking possession of their aircraft and engines.

The lessors contended that they had terminated their lease before the airline's insolvency plea was admitted.