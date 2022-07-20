NCLT orders insolvency proceeding against Future Retail, rejects Amazon's objection

NCLT orders insolvency proceeding against Future Retail

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 20 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 15:57 ist

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted Bank of India's plea to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd (FRL).

The tribunal rejected Amazon's objection to initiating insolvency proceedings against Future Retail.

In April this year, BoI moved the tribunal seeking insolvency resolution proceedings against FRL, which has defaulted on loan repayments.

On May 12, Amazon filed an intervention application under Section 65 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that deals with provisions relating to penalty for fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings.

Amazon had opposed the insolvency plea alleging that BoI had colluded with FRL and that any bankruptcy proceedings at this stage will compromise the e-commerce company's rights.

NCLT
Future Retail
Amazon
Business News
Insolvency

