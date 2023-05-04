NCLT reserves order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution proceedings

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday reserved its order on crisis-hit airline Go First's plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.
A two-member bench headed by President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar concluded the day-long hearing during which the Wadia group-controlled airline sought initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings and an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.
Also Read | Go First cancels flights till May 9, DGCA orders refund
However, aircraft lessors opposed the airline's request saying that insolvency proceedings cannot be initiated without hearing them.
Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Go First, said the objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is to ensure that a company is a going concern and not ground it.
Cash-strapped Go First has cancelled flights till May 9.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs
Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style
Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year
Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops
India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers
Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike
A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth
In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu
SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral