NCLT seeks clarity on Jet slots from DGCA, ministry

The National Company Law Tribunal on Wednesday once again directed the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the aviation ministry to give clarity on the available Jet Airways slots.

Airport slots, the permit for arrival and departure at an airport, play an important role for potential bidders to value the grounded airline.

After Jet Airways went bust in mid-April, government temporarily allotted the hundreds of slots owned by Jet to other carriers, with an apparent bid to contain soaring airfares in the peak holiday season. The slots were first allotted to other airlines (mostly Spicejet) for three months, which was extended to December-end.

The counsel of the grounded airline said the lack of clarity on the slots has resulted in a ‘chicken and egg’ situation for the South America’s Synergy Group which is the sole company shown interest in the airline.