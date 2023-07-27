NDTV fined Rs 6 lakh by NSE, BSE each

The company on Thursday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 8.08 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 22:32 ist
Total expenses were marginally down at Rs 81.98 crore as compared to Rs 83.33 crore a year ago. Credit: Reuters Photo

NDTV on Thursday said that it has been imposed with a penalty of Rs 6 lakh by NSE and BSE each, according to Reuters.

The penalty has been imposed for alleged non-compliance with requirements pertaining to composition of board, audit committee, nomination and remuneration committee.

The company on Thursday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 8.08 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, impacted by lower revenue.

It had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 25.81 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 69.99 crore as against Rs 107.74 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were marginally down at Rs 81.98 crore as compared to Rs 83.33 crore a year ago.

(With PTI inputs)

 

