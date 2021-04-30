Nestle buys vitmain maker Bountiful for $5.75 billion

The KitKat chocolate bar maker bought Bountiful from KKR

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Apr 30 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 12:08 ist
Nestle had said on April 26, 2021, it was in talks to snap up US vitamin and nutritional supplements maker The Bountiful Company, as the Swiss food giant expands its presence in the health nutrition sector. Credit: AFP Photo

Nestle has bought vitamin and supplements maker The Bountiful Company for $5.75 billion, the world's largest packaged food company said on Friday, the latest expansion of its health and nutrition business.

The KitKat chocolate bar maker bought Bountiful from KKR. Bountiful makes products under the Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride brands. 

