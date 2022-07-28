Nestle raises organic growth outlook, trims margin guidance

Nestle on Thursday raised its full-year sales growth forecast to 7-8 per cent and just slightly lowered its margin guidance after cost inflation hurt less than expected and price increases boosted organic sales growth in the first half of 2022.

Consumer goods firms are facing sky-rocketing input costs for raw materials, energy and transportation, and while many consumers so far seem to accept the ensuing price increases, delays in implementing them are squeezing companies' margins.

Peers Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Danone raised their full-year revenue forecasts this week after steep price hikes helped them beat second-quarter sales expectations.

Read | Nestle India eyes new categories to push growth

At Nestle, the world's biggest food group, net profit hit by one-off items including higher impairments and taxes fell 11.7 per cent to 5.2 billion Swiss francs ($5.42 billion), the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups said in a statement, missing an average 5.815 billion Swiss francs in a company-compiled consensus.

The underlying trading operating profit margin declined to 16.9 per cent in the first half of 2022, from 17.4 per cent in the year-ago period, slightly higher than the expected 16.7 per cent.

In the second quarter, underlying or 'organic' sales growth accelerated to 8.7 per cent, from 7.6 per cent in the first three months of the year, thanks notably to price increases of 7.7 per cent, Nestle said.

First-half organic growth reached 8.1 per cent, beating a forecast for 7.4 per cent in the poll.

The company based in Vevey on Lake Geneva said it now expects organic sales growth of 7-8 per cent, versus around 5 per cent previously, and an underlying trading operating profit margin of around 17.0 per cent, versus previous guidance for a margin between 17.0 per cent and 17.5 per cent this year.

($1 = 0.9589 Swiss francs)