Nestle shares climb over 2% after earnings announcement

The stocks went higher by 2.14 per cent to settle at Rs 19,800 apiece on the BSE

  • Oct 19 2022, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 20:52 ist
Shares of Nestle India on Wednesday climbed over 2 per cent after the FMCG major reported an 8.25 per cent rise in its net profit for the third quarter ended September 2022. The stocks went higher by 2.14 per cent to settle at Rs 19,800 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.39 per cent to Rs 19,849.95.

On the NSE, it ended 2.12 per cent higher at Rs 19,800 apiece. It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty components.

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 4,002.12 crore to Rs 1,90,903.12 crore.

On Wednesday, Nestle India reported an 8.25 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 668.34 crore for the third quarter ended September 2022, helped by a volume growth across categories.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 617.37 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Net sales were up 18.24 per cent to Rs 4,591 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,882.57 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

