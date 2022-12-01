Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake

Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake

Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices

Reuters
Reuters
  • Dec 01 2022, 04:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 04:29 ist
Netlfix Logo. Credit: AFP File Photo

Netflix Inc co-founder Reed Hastings on Wednesday said he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service.

Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices.

"I wish we had flipped a few years earlier on it," Hastings said during the New York Times DealBook summit.

Netflix launched a lower-priced, ad-supported version of the streaming service earlier this month.

Business News
Netflix

