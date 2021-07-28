Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix, arguably the most successful video streaming company is planning to enter the world of streaming games.

Google with its Stadia, Microsoft with xCloud, Sony and Amazon have all already rolled out video game streaming services that use the cloud to deliver console-quality gaming to those who don’t own consoles. The concept is very similar to streaming a Netflix show. However, console-quality games streamed from the cloud require high-speed internet connections to avoid lag.

Chief product officer Greg Peters said during an earnings call late last week that getting into video games will be a multi-year effort with the company rolling out small games in its mobile apps as a part of the existing subscriptions.

"We really see this as an extension of the core entertainment offering that we've been focused on for the last 20 years," Peters said, adding, “We're going to try a bunch of different games through a variety of different mechanisms to see what's really working for our members."

But, what is set to differentiate Netflix’s offering to others is that whilst Google, Microsoft and Sony will let you stream games that are otherwise available on consoles and PCs, Netflix’s games will be themed around hit shows that they offer solely on their platform. So, a game built on a spin-off of Stranger Things, Money Heist or Black Mirror is what you may get to experience.

The strength of the acclaimed characters and stories may keep fans of original Netflix shows bound to the platform.

Nearly a fortnight ago, the Silcon Valley company hired a former Electronic Arts executive to run the firm’s interactive division.

It would be interesting to note that Walt Disney and Warner Bros also developed games based on storylines from popular franchises such as Batman and Lord of the Rings and Netflix’s strategy is similar to what the bigwig production houses have attempted. Often games based on TV shows and movies have not performed well.

Over the past few months, Netflix’s has seen a low growth rate of subscriptions. In the US, Netflix is losing ground to streaming platforms such as HBO Max. The push into video games based on platform-exclusive content is intended to help subscriptions grow at a time when economies reopen and competition in the streaming space intensifies.

Netflix has dabbled with games before, releasing an interactive "Bandersnatch" episode of original series "Black Mirror" and also a free mobile game spinning off its hit show "Stranger Things."

(With inputs from AFP)

