Netflix streaming down for thousands: Downdetector

Netflix streaming down for thousands of users: Downdetector

About 55 per cent of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 02 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 14:33 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Netflix's video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

About 55 per cent of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Netflix
Business News

What's Brewing

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

 