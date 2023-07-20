Netflix tops Wall Street forecasts with password limits

Netflix tops Wall Street forecasts with password limits, ad option

Shares of the streaming video pioneer were down 3% in after-hours trading at $463.61 a share.

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 20 2023, 05:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 05:55 ist
Representative image. Credit; Reuters Photo

Netflix handily beat Wall Street earnings forecasts on Wednesday as a password-sharing crackdown and an ad-supported option helped bring in 5.9 million new streaming subscribers in the just-ended quarter.

Revenue came in slightly below analyst predictions for April through June, as did Netflix's projection for third-quarter revenue. The company said it expected revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of the year.

"While we’ve made steady progress this year, we have more work to do to reaccelerate our growth," the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

Shares of the streaming video pioneer were down 3% in after-hours trading at $463.61 a share.

Netflix reported diluted earnings-per-share of $3.29 for the second quarter, ahead of the $2.86 consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Its nearly 6 million subscriber additions outpaced the 1.9 million that Wall Street expected.

Netflix has been looking for new ways to make money as streaming competition intensifies and it nears market saturation in the United States. The company launched a cheaper tier with advertising last November, and started asking password borrowers to pay in a widespread crackdown that rolled out in May.

Quarterly revenue climbed 2.7% from a year earlier to $8.2 billion, shy of analyst forecasts of $8.3 billion. The company estimated third-quarter revenue would hit $8.5 billion. Wall Street had been forecasting $8.7 billion.

Net income for the second quarter topped estimates at $1.5 billion.

The company, like its competitors, is grappling with strikes by tens of thousands of Hollywood actors and writers. The labor action has forced many film and television productions to shut down, though analysts say Netflix has an advantage because of its global production.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Netflix
Business News
Earnings

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

AI’s here, and we are not ready

AI’s here, and we are not ready

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

 