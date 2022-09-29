New Vietnamese low-cost airline to soon connect Da Nang with five Indian cities

Vietnam will connect its coastal city Da Nang with five Indian cities by air shortly, said Tran Phuoc Son, vice-chairman of Da Nang People’s Committee, Vietnam.

Vietjet, the privately-owned low-cost airline of the south-east Asian country, will connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru with Da Nang, Son said.

He was speaking at an interactive meeting on ‘Trade Opportunities between India and Vietnam’ organized by MVIRDC World Trade Center in Mumbai.

Leading a high-level business delegation from Vietnam to promote tourism and business ties, Son sought participation from Indian companies to collaborate and develop a high-tech park and information technology (IT) park in Da Nang, which reported 7.23 per cent growth in GDP in the first six month of the current calendar year.

The city of Da Nang, which has attracted 905 foreign direct investment projects amounting to $4 billion, signed memorandums of understanding for nine projects with private firms, including a large Indian company, Son said. He also invited Indian companies to invest in Vietnamese seaports and airports, and companies in sectors of tourism, manufacturing, IT and digital economy, and fisheries.

According to Son, the high-tech park already has state-of-the-art infrastructure in logistics, incubation and telecom, but sought investment in six priority sectors, viz. micro-electronics, IT, automation and precision technology, new energy, nano technology and petrochemicals.

He also informed those gathered about the 341-hectare IT park, adjacent to the high-tech park which has been operational since 2019. Son said the IT park had so far received six investments, of which one was from an overseas investor and the remaining from local investors.

“Many Indian companies have invested in Vietnam, directly and indirectly through other countries such as Singapore, although official investment data might not reflect such indirect investment,” Dr Vijay Kalantri, chairman of MVIRDC WTC Mumbai, said.