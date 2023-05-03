Nexus Malls sets IPO price band at Rs 95 to Rs 100 a unit

Nexus Malls sets IPO band at Rs 95 to Rs 100 a unit

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2023, 12:47 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 13:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Facebook/Nexus Malls

Nexus Malls, a Blackstone Inc-backed mall real estate investment trust portfolio, has set the price band for its Rs 3,200 crore initial public offering at Rs 95 to Rs 100 per unit, a newspaper advertisement showed on Wednesday.

The REIT, formally known as Nexus Select Trust, plans a fresh issue of units worth Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale of units from existing holders worth Rs 1,800 crore, according to an offer document

Nexus Malls owns 17 assets covering 96 lakh square feet across 13 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Losses for the REIT, which has over 3000 stores and more than Rs 13.5 crore footfalls a year, narrowed sharply to Rs 10.95 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022, from nearly Rs 2,000 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations for the period climbed 45.3 per cent.

The IPO, the first-ever by an Indian retail REIT, comes at a time when volatile markets and global macroeconomic challenges have scuppered or delayed various listing plans in India.

Earlier this year, personal care products startup Mamaearth put its IPO on hold, while apparel retailer Fabindia and jeweller Joyalukkas withdrew their plans.

The bidding date for anchor investors is set for May 8, while retail investors can make an offer from May 9 to May 11.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, BofA Securities India were among the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

Nexus Malls is set to start trading on the stock exchanges on May 19.

Business News
Malls
IPO

