NHAI awards 1,330 km highway projects in April-September

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that despite challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, it awarded projects for building 1,330 km-long highways between April-September which is 60% up from the previous year.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the nodal agency to build highways, awarded projects for a total cumulative length of 1,330 km in the current financial year with a total value of Rs 47,289 crore which includes the cost of civil work, land acquisition, and other pre-construction activities.

The projects awarded in the first half of the current financial year are 1.6 times higher of 828 km awarded in FY19-20 and 3.5 times higher of 373 km awarded in FY 18-19 during the same period, the ministry said a statement.

NHAI has already completed at least 80-90% of the land acquisition, utilities shifting besides obtaining required forest and environment clearances for the awarded projects. It also set a target of awarding 4,500 km of projects during 2020-21 and the target is likely to be exceeded.

"NHAI is committed to improve ease of doing business and facilitate better working relationship with all stakeholders," the ministry said.

Recently, NHAI agreed to implement various suggestions made by different industry bodies towards improving National Highways.

In March 2020, NHAI disbursed Rs 10,000 crore through online payments and ensured that no payments remain pending due to the closure of office during Covid-19 lockdown.