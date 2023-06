Nifty and Sensex stock indexes extended gains from last week on Monday ahead of China's interest rate decision and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the central bank's rate trajectory.

The blue-chip Nifty index was up 0.15 per cent at 18,853.40 as of 9:15 am IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12 per cent to 63,460.50.