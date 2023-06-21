Nifty, Sensex inch towards record highs

Nifty and Sensex stock indexes inched towards all-time highs early on Wednesday, aided by broad-based gains across sectors ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The blue-chip Nifty index rose 0.10 per cent to 18,835.40 as of 9:15 am IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.19 per cent to 63,447.50.