Nifty touches all-time high, RBI policy leads to profit-booking

Indian equity markets gained for the third week in a row with Nifty hitting an all-time high of 15,733. Nifty also posted record weekly closing high of 15,670 – gaining 3.3 per cent WoW.

On the other hand, Sensex which is just few miles away from touching its all-time high – also gained 3.1 per cent WoW to close at 52,100.

The broader market outperformed and touched new all-time highs with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty smallcap100 up 4.5 per cent and 4.3 per cent. All the sectors ended in green with realty and media being the biggest gainers – up 10.3 per cent and 9 per cent respectively, continuing to rally on the unlock theme.

PSU Banks, infra and energy also supported the rally – up 5 to 6 per cent each, while IT, auto and Metals gained 3 to 5 per cent each. Financials, Private Banks and FMCG gained in the range of 1 to 2.5 per cent while Pharma gained less than a percent.

FIIs remained net buyers for the second week in a row, having bought equities to the tune of Rs 5,500 crore while DII were sellers to the tune of Rs 800 crore.

India VIX fell by 8.4 per cent during the week to 15.94 levels – which is near to its lowest levels of last 17 months since February 2020. Falling VIX could extend the bullish market momentum towards new high territory.

Nifty scaled to new highs as consistent fall in daily Covid-19 cases, good earnings momentum and a stronger rupee kept market mood upbeat.

The sentiments were buoyant as GDP for Q4 came in at 1.6 per cent (expectation of 1 per cent) while it contracted 7.3 per cent in FY21 (expectation of -7.5 per cent). On the other hand, Fiscal deficit for FY21 came at 9.3 per cent of the GDP, lower than 9.5 per cent estimated. However Services PMI contracted in May for the first time in eight months, somewhat muddying the sentiments.

On the last day of the week, Nifty witnessed some profit booking, after the RBI kept repo rate unchanged for the sixth consecutive time at 4 per cent and maintained the policy stance as accommodative in line with expectation.

Factoring the impact of second-wave, RBI reduced the FY22 GDP forecast from 10.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent and trimmed the inflation forecast from 5.2 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

However, the overall structure of the market remains positive as the second Covid wave has now started to recede, with the number of active Covid cases down since its peak in early May to sub-18 lakhs now. There is greater visibility on vaccine supply now v/s April’21 and May’21.

The expeditious containment of active Covid-19 cases and accelerated pace of vaccinations would boost and provide confidence in economic growth recovery in FY22E.

As states ease restrictions gradually in Jun’21, we expect the demand environment to get better. Technically too, Nifty can see move towards fresh life time high of 16,000 zones.

