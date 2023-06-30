Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates on buoyant sneaker demand

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $12.83 billion from $12.23 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $12.59 billion.

Reuters
  • Jun 30 2023, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 07:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Nike on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, benefiting from a recovery in China following the lifting of pandemic restrictions and buoyant demand for its sneakers such as Air Jordan and LeBron 20.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $12.83 billion from $12.23 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $12.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

