Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates on buoyant sneaker demand

Nike on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, benefiting from a recovery in China following the lifting of pandemic restrictions and buoyant demand for its sneakers such as Air Jordan and LeBron 20.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $12.83 billion from $12.23 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $12.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates
Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush
Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight
DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?
Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams
Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces
Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran
Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka
The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom
Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves