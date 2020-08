Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index reversed earlier gains and closed down more than 1.4 percent Friday after reports said Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe was to resign for health reasons.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.41 percent, or 326.21 points, to 22,882.65 after local media reported Abe was set to quit, hours before he was due to speak at a news conference.

The broader Topix index lost 0.68 percent, or 11.02 points, to 1,604.87.