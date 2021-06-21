Nikkei opens down over 3% on US rate hike fear

Nikkei opens down over 3% on US rate hike fear

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jun 21 2021, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 06:18 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Tokyo's key Nikkei index tumbled just over three per cent after the open on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors digested Federal Reserve messaging on more restrictive monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.01 per cent or 870.79 points to 28,093.29 just over 30 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was down 2.44 per cent or 47.51 points to 1,899.05.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nikkei
Stock Markets
Asian Markets
Japan

What's Brewing

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021

Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work

Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 