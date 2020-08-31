Nikkei rises, hopes new Prime Minister will continue Shinzo Abe's policies

Japanese shares ended higher on Monday, recovering from sharp losses seen in the previous session, as concerns about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation were tempered by speculation that his possible successor could continue his current policies.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.12 percent to 23,139.76 and added 6.59 percent for the month - its biggest since May.

The Nikkei dropped as much as 2.65 percent on Friday before closing 1.41 percent lower, as Abe's abrupt resignation for health reasons stirred worries about future fiscal and monetary stimulus policies.

But local media reports that Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga would join the race to succeed Abe calmed nerves. A Suga government could extend the fiscal and monetary stimulus that defined the Abe regime.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will vote on September 14 to select a new leader to succeed Abe, Jiji news agency reported.

"Today's rally is just temporary," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities. "Future corporate performance will be crucial as the new administration is elected."

The broader Topix gained 0.83 percent to 1,618.18.

Leading sectoral gains on the main bourse, the wholesales index jumped 4.52 percent as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired more than 5 percent stakes in five Japanese trading firms.

Marubeni jumped more than 9.48 percent, Sumitomo Corp climbed 9.09 percent, Mitsubishi Corp rose 7.72 percent, Mitsui & Co added 7.35 percent and Itochu Corp gained 4.19 percent.

Meanwhile, Japan's factory output rose in July at the fastest pace on record, driven by automobiles and car parts, indicating a gradual economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among other shares, wireless carrier SoftBank Corp fell 4.59 percent after parent SoftBank Group Corp said it would sell up to 22 percent of the telco's shares, which could slash its holding in the carrier to 40 percent.