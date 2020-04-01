Guillaume Cartier, new chairman of Nissan AMI region

Nissan appoints Guillaume Cartier as chairman of Africa, Middle East and India region

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 20:26 ist

Japanese automaker Nissan on Wednesday said it has appointed Guillaume Cartier as senior vice president and chairman of Africa, Middle East and India region (AMI) and head of Global Datsun Business Unit, with immediate effect.

In his new role role, Cartier will lead the regional management committee and will be responsible for business strategy and performance with all functional heads for the Nissan brand, besides assuming charge as head of Datsun globally, Nisaan said in a statement.

Cartier, 51, re-joins Nissan from its Alliance partner Mitsubishi, where he served as Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, Mitsubishi Motors.

Prior to that, he has held several senior positons with Nissan.

"The Africa, Middle East and India region continues to be significant for Nissan in terms of long-term growth and potential market share," Nissan global Chief Operating Officer Ashwini Gupta said.

Cartier brings in a wealth of experience from this part of the world, having over 25 years at Nissan, he added.

"I look forward to working with our regional leadership to continue growing our presence across our markets," Cartier said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nissan
automobile sector
Japan
Datsun
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 