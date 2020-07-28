Nissan forecasts $6.4 bn annual net loss as virus bites

Nissan forecasts $6.4 billion annual net loss as coronavirus bites

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 28 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 14:40 ist
Nissan signage is pictured on Nissan's global headquarters building in Yokohama. Credit: AFP Photo

Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday warned of a massive $6.4 billion net loss for the current fiscal year as it reels from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan, which had delayed an annual forecast because of ongoing uncertainty, issued the warning as it reported a first-quarter net loss of 285.6 billion yen ($2.7 billion) on plunging sales.

"These results... reflect a full quarter of Covid-19 disruption that we knew would undermine our performance in key markets," chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said announcing the results.

