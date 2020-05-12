Nissan India resumes business operations in Tamil Nadu

Leading car manufacturer Nissan India has begun dispatch of its BS-VI compliant vehicles from its alliance manufacturing facility here to its dealerships in green and orange zones across the country.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL), the alliance manufacturing facility in Oragadam near here, resumed production as per local guidelines on May 4 and dispatch of vehicles began on May 7.

“Health and safety remain our topmost priority and we are cognizant that precaution is the best cure during this challenging situation. In continuation to our customer-centric approach, adhering to all local Govt guidelines and following all necessary health and safety parameters, we have commenced operations across India as part of our business continuity plan,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd said in a statement here.

The company said all staff at dealerships and service centers have been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure the health and hygiene of all stakeholders.

Nissan India is the second car manufacturer based out of Tamil Nadu to relaunch production. Hyundai India, one of the largest car manufacturers in India, reopened its Irungattukottai plant on May 8 and rolled out 200 cars on the first day.