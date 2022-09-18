NIT placements this year marked by high salaries, more recruiters

On-campus hiring across National Institutes of Technology (NITs) that began in August this year for the class of 2023 is off to a promising start, with high average salaries and a strong line-up of recruiters.

According to a report by the Economic Times, recruitment has gotten off to a great start at NIT campuses in Hamirpur, Jalandhar, Calicut, Durgapur, and Jamshedpur, where a greater number of offers have come in thus far in comparison to last year.

To illustrate, the the highest offer at NIT Jamshedpur this year is Rs 80 lakh per annum by Atlassian, in comparison to Rs 72.5 lakh from Goldman Sachs last year.

NIT Jamshedpur is also faring well vis-a-vis first-time employers, with the likes of Uber, Texas Instruments, HSBC, Societe Generale, Directi, MathWorks, and Jubilant FoodWorks joining returning employers this time around.

NIT Hamirpur is also faring exceptionally well and has registered a 39 per cent year-on-year increase in average salaries, which, this year, currently stands at Rs 12.84 lakhs per annum. The highest offer this year is also substantially higher: Rs 52 lakh per annum by CRED, as opposed to last year's Rs 35 lakh offer by Amazon.

The Hamirpur campus has also seen a 20 per cent rise in the number of employers, with the likes of Philips, Stryker, Delhivery, Flexcar, and Tata Elxsi joining the list of potential recruiters.

The trend is similar in other NIT campuses: Jalandhar this year saw a 50 per cent rise in average salaries while Calicut also saw average salaries rise from Rs 21 lakh last year to Rs 23 lakh. While NIT Durgapur has yet to surpass last year's highest offer, the addition of a number of new recruiters suggests that the possibility still remains.

ET, citing company officials, reported that firms were upbeat about hiring engineers from NITs, suggesting that the aforementioned figures could well go higher as the recruitment process progresses.

