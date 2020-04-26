Nitin Gadkari reached out to 1.05 cr people amid coronavirus lockdown, says his office

'Gadkari reached out to 1.05 cr people amid lockdown'

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has interacted with about 1.05 crore people from various walks of life via video conferencing and other online platforms so far during the ongoing lockdown period, according to a release.

He discussed the concerns and suggestions of people and tried to address their problems during these interactions, stated the release issued by the office of the Road Transport and MSME minister.

The people who interacted directly or indirectly via video link with the Nagpur MP included aggrieved entrepreneurs, students and journalists, it stated.

Gadkari also held interaction with several trade associations across India through video conference, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, news channels.

"These include FICCI, SME, PHD chamber of commerce, AIPMA, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal, Young President association, Maharashtra economical Development Council, ASSCHOM, CEO Club of India, Bharat Chamber of Commerce, CREDAI Mumbai etc," it stated.

Gadkari held virtual interactions with students, entrepreneurs, journalists and other organisations during the ongoing lockdown, it said.

"The minister heard the concerns of the entrepreneurs and noted down suggestions and tried to address their problems by discussing it with Finance, Commerce and Railway departments," it said.

Gadkari guided the entrepreneurs and those concerned on how to go forth in this time of crisis and emphasised on less import and increasing export with quality production thorough low cost of production. He assured all possible help support from the Central government towards this challenge, according to the release.

On Sunday evening, the minister interacted with Indian students from 43 renowned universities across the world. The programme was organised by Indian overseas scholars and students, it stated. 

