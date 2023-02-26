No ban on onion exports; $523 million exported during Apr-Dec 2022: Commerce ministry

There is no ban on exports of onion and India has shipped the commodity worth $523.8 million during April-December 2022, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.
It said that only the export of onion seed is restricted.
"Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions," the ministry said in a statement.
In December 2022, onion exports rose by about 50 per cent to $52.1 million.
During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to $523.8 million.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Saturday stated that there is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate.
The statement came after a tweet by NCP leader Supriya Sule on February 25 on onion exports.
