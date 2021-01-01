No charges on transaction through UPI: NPCI

Reports that UPI transactions will be charged from January 1, 2021 are incorrect, NPCI said in a statement

  • Jan 01 2021, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 18:44 ist
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday said transactions through the Unified Payment Interface platform would continue to be free.

Presently, no charges are levied on transaction done through UPI.

NPCI continues to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions, it said. 

Set up in 2008, NPCI is an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

