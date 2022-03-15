No headway in mediation with Future Retail: Amazon to Supreme Court

Amazon on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that there were talks for settlement between Amazon and Future Group but there has been no headway in the mediation proceedings on the assets of Future Retail Ltd (FRL).

The Jeff Bezos-led company said that even as the top court ordered to keep hands off, Future Retail stores have been taken over by Reliance.

Future Retail said that not a single store has been surrendered.

The apex court has posted for hearing for March 16 the plea of Amazon seeking protection from Future Retail store takeover.

More to follow...

